Nancy L. Stewart Nancy L. Stewart, 68, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at NHC HealthCare in Bluffton. Nancy was born on January 19, 1952 in Wheeling, WV to the late J. Samuel Stewart and Virginia Mapel Stewart. Surviving are two brothers; Sam Stewart and his wife Babs of New Martinsville, WV; Steve Stewart and his wife Myra of Stephens City, VA; dear friend Wynn Hill of Beaufort, SC; 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 11 grandneices and nephews. She is a graduate of Hundred High School. She graduated with honors from West Liberty State College with BA in English/Speech. She was a teacher, small business owner, office manager, then worked in social work until she retired. She loved her church, Harmony Baptist and was active in their music program. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

