Nancy Lorraine Irvin Our sister, Nancy Lorraine Irvin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 10:30 am, in Bluffton SC. Her family surrounded her, holding her hands, and saying prayers, as she entered Heaven too be with our Dad. Nancy was born on Oct. 23, 1950 in Santa Barbara, CA. She was the oldest of three daughters, born to Robert and Lillian Irvin, and grew up in Susanville, CA in the house our Dad built on Richmond Road, with fields, Diamond Mountain, apple trees, and lots and lots of pets. Nancy was known for binging home every stray she found, because she was so full of love for everyone, and anything, that she felt needed someone to care for them. While in Lassen High School, Nancy enjoyed volunteering as a Candy Striper for the Susanville Convalescent Hospital. Nancy so loved to sing and dance, and that's what we will miss most about her, along with her happy-go-lucky, and hillariously, often wicked, sense of humor! Practical jokes were a constant! While in high school, she performed with the Lassen High School Choir, and was a member of the local, "Up, Up, With People", and participated in many performances. Her adult life was mainly spent in Chico, CA where she had an active life and participated, and performed, in many plays put on by "Do-It", in the community. Later, she moved with her Mother, nephew, and relatives to Murfreesboro, TN, and eventually Bluffton, SC. While living in Bluffton, Nancy was excited, and always looked forward to going to PEP, (Programs for Exceptional People). This program was fantastic, and had an exceptional staff, and volunteers, and they loved Nancy. She participated in fun day trips, bowling, excercises, arts & crafts, parties, movies, and of course, dancing and singing. Nancy was always up for anything! Everyone loved Nancy wherever she went! In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to PEP, in Bluffton, SC. Nancy will forever be remembered for her spunky and independent attitude, her love of "bling", and her fierce love of family. She leaves behind so many people who will miss her so much; her Mother, Lillian Irvin, her two sisters, Karen (Irvin) Prince, and Anne (Irvin) Armitage, nieces and nephews, Steven Prince, Stephanie (Prince) Brown, Spencer Prince, Suzanne (Prince) Pilgrim, and Erin Armitage, along with 14 great nieces and nephews, and many extended family members, and friends, who loved her dearly! Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Irvin, and will be layed to rest next to him, in the Diamond Crest Cemetery, on July 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, and the community who knew and loved Nancy, are invited to attend this happy, and colorful, celebration of life for her, as we give Nancy her final party, and summer send off, to dance in the sky, and sing with the angels!

