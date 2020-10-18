Nancy Mather
October 8, 2020
Hilton Head Island , South Carolina - Nancy Mullin Mather (Barsh) entered into eternal life on October 8, 2020 at the age of 87. Barsh was devoted to her family, friends, and most importantly her Catholic faith.
Beloved wife of Rolland S. Mather Jr, for 66 years; devoted mother of Debra Ann Smith (Jordan), Margaret Karen Carmont (Michael), Nancy Stewart Ingalls (Mason), Ann Dowling Chaney (Fred), Lisa Hall Karnatz (Bill), and Amy Stewart Mather (Mike Kastelic); dear grandmother to 18 and great-grandmother of 9; dear aunt to the Sullivan and Tierney families and a friend to many.
Barsh was born on March 15, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky to Harry J Mullin and Mary Hall Stewart. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Jr. and sisters Peggy and Mary Stewart.
Barsh attended Sacred Heart Academy and the University of Louisville. She moved from Cleveland, Ohio to Hilton Head Island in 2000. She was a member of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Barsh was involved with Eucharistic Adoration and the Backpack School Program. She was also a member of The Country Club of Hilton Head where she was the past president of WGA and the Board of Directors.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at
St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the Hospice Care of the LowCountry. Islandfuneralhome.com
.