Nancy Ward Smith Nancy Ward Smith passed away peacefully at her home in Sheldon surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with the sun shining and the birds chirping. She was born to Jesse and Mary Ward in Oceanside, California on July 26, 1950 and welcomed into a proud West Virginian, Marine Corps family. Through duty stations in California, North Carolina, and Florida, she explored and fell in love with adventures and the great outdoors. When her father retired in Beaufort at his last duty station, she knew she was home. She was the quintessential, diplomatic middle sister to the 5 Ward daughters: Mary Louise, Peggy, Ginger and Becky. She graduated from Beaufort High School in 1968 as a cheerleader and tenacious basketball player. She called Frogmore home for 14 years and immersed herself in helping and valuing all as equals. She was one of the founders of the Sea Island Rescue Squad as a Paramedic and a valued member of Beaufort County EMS. She had a kind, compassionate spirit and was highly regarded and trusted by all that knew her. She met the love of her life, Paul Smith in 1982, even though they were 4-H rivals growing up. 37 years of marriage blessed them with 3 daughters, Barbara Southworth (Aric), Tracy Lanese (Brian), and Elizabeth Wooten (Jeff) and 6 grandchildren, Morgan and Hayden Southworth, Brodie and Barrett Lanese, and Campbell and Amelia Wooten. Although she lived in several parts of the county to include Fripp Island and Beaufort, Sheldon became the place her roots grew as deep as the majestic Live Oaks that frame their property. Her home and accomplished gardens were the stages of many beautiful weddings as well as the epicenter of family gatherings and holidays on Spring Hill in Sheldon overlooking Huspah Creek. She led a life of professional success from starting a plant nursery and greenhouse at age 19 to developing a thriving, well known landscape design and installation corporation of Beaufort Landscaping Incorporated. Through her 50 years in the industry, she beautified homes, businesses, and developments all over the Lowcountry. Anyone that knew her referred to her as the hardest working woman in the county. She empowered her employees to reach their goals and she supported their success. She believed every employee should have a turkey at Thanksgiving, a fresh-cut Christmas tree for the holidays, and a week of paid vacation from Christmas to New Year's. Her vast knowledge of thousands of plant species and her green thumb meant she was always willing to give advice or arrange to visit to a yard to anyone that asked over a glass of wine at a party or in the aisle at Publix. Everyone knows the white suburban driving, road warrior Ms. Nancy. Her love of her community was well known as many years as the Sheldon Fire Commissioner, supporter of Habit for Humanity, Friends of Caroline Hospice, and many other charity organizations. Family always came first. She supported and fiercely protected those she loved. Even through her tireless work, she managed to support each of her daughters through their educations, athletics, and professions. As she was blessed with grandchildren, Nana devoted herself to being part of their lives and was the biggest advocate and champion for each of them. She loved attending their sporting events, school programs, graduations, and Grandparents Day. She loved sharing everything with them- picking flowers, riding horses, raising baby chicks, catching crabs, and every adventure possible. Not one to sit still, her idea of a quiet weekend at home or at Fripp Island was spending time with her family, having a "yard party" which meant pulling weeds and continually adding specimen plants and flowers to her gardens, or taking a ride on one of her treasured horses. She could fix an equipment engine with her handy tools and then fry up the best shrimp anyone has ever tasted. Her adventures out of the Lowcountry took her to places around the globe but she always returned to the love of her life with seeds to sprout and a true admiration for the place she loved. The salt marsh and fertile soil may have coursed through her veins, but her patriotism was known by all. She leaves behind a host of family members and friends who will dearly miss her and her wise counsel. She faced any challenge with bravery, determination, and quiet dignity. She could laugh with anyone or hold their hand and cry together. Those who knew her will best remember her diligence to her profession, unwavering principles and integrity, love of beautifying the world, unwavering patriotism, dedication to helping others, and her beloved and cherished family. The family appreciates all the support from Agape Hospice during her last chapter in her battle with Alzheimer's and Dr. Dan Ripley for his continued care. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer when the pandemic subsides. Please email tracylanese@gmail.com if you would like to be notified to come celebrate her life with the family. She will be loved and missed forever, but her legacy will live on!



