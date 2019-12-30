Natalie Nee Mann Natalie Nee Mann of Bluffton, SC passed away peacefully at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Saturday December 21, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1935 in Newton, Massachusetts to Thomas and Ellen Nee. Natalie was predeceased by her husband Arthur Mann and her sister Barbra Knauer. Natalie is survived by her sister Linda Nee of Bethesda, Md, her niece Carol Knauer and nephew Thomas Knauer both of Williamsville, NY, her stepson Richard Mann and his wife Melina, La Grange, Ill, granddaughters, April Mann Borrell and Crystal Mann of Raleigh, NC and Nicole Corcoran, Palatine, Ill and Jennifer Mann, Indianapolis, In. Natalie had a true servant's heart and served as a volunteer with VIM of Hilton Head for 17 years. She was a lay leader at The Church of the Cross, Bluffton, faithfully serving on the Vestry for many years. She also served on the Altar Guild, on the Friendly Faces Ministry,as a Home Communion leader, and on the Community Eucharistic Team. Her presence and leadership will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on the historic campus of The Church of the Cross at 2pm on Friday, January 3, 2020. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Donations may be made, in Natalie's memory, to VIM of Hilton Head or the Rector's Discretionary Fund at The Church of the Cross. Saul's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 30, 2019