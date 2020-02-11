Nell Evelyn White Lane Nell Evelyn White Lane, 75, widow of Herbert L. Lane, of Beaufort, SC, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Anderson Funeral Home Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Lane was born on March 21, 1944 and raised in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of the late Walter White and Juanita Munn White. She retired from Belk department store after 19 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Cindy L. Hart (Jerry), Sherry L. Thomas (Ricky) and Sue L. Radford (Chris); one brother, Walter White, Jr. (Mary); five grandchildren (Brandon, Brittany, Michael, Cameron, and Presley) and seven great grandchildren (Emily, Riley, Teaghan, Brandon Jr., Isabella, Tripp, and Lucas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to a in honor of her name. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

