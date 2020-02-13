Nick Clay Trawick, Jr. Nick Clay Trawick, Jr., 55, of Beaufort, SC, passed away, February 4, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Clay was born on March 28, 1964 in Savannah, GA. He is the son of the late Nick Clay Trawick, Sr. and Vonnie Parker Farrar. Surviving are one daughter, Megan Held; one brother, James Anthony Trawick(Sarah) and one sister, Leah Woods(Kenneth). In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 13, 2020