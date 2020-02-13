Nick Clay Trawick Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Clay Trawick Jr..
Service Information
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC
29906-9070
(843)-524-7144
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nick Clay Trawick, Jr. Nick Clay Trawick, Jr., 55, of Beaufort, SC, passed away, February 4, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Clay was born on March 28, 1964 in Savannah, GA. He is the son of the late Nick Clay Trawick, Sr. and Vonnie Parker Farrar. Surviving are one daughter, Megan Held; one brother, James Anthony Trawick(Sarah) and one sister, Leah Woods(Kenneth). In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.