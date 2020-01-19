Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nilda Weber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nilda Weber Nilda Weber, age 85, of Bluffton, SC, and formerly of Mendota Heights, MN, died Monday, January 6 at the Oaks at Pooler, GA. Nilda was born October 8, 1934, in New York City, NY, the daughter of Juan and Elisa Segredo. She married her beloved husband Martin Weber in October 1956. While living in Minnesota, Nilda was an administrative assistant at the Science Museum of Minnesota. After moving to the South, she worked at Piedmont and US Airlines, enjoying the benefit of flying privileges to visit family and friends. She and Marty also loved the opportunities to travel to Europe and other vacation destinations. She enjoyed yoga, tai-chi and other activities while living at Sun City in Bluffton. Nilda also volunteered at Calhoun Station, a community non-profit organization, and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Nilda was preceded in death by her husband Marty. She is survived by her son Greg Weber (Julie) of Richmond Hill, GA; daughter Susan Elsass (Doug) of St. Paul, MN; brother John Segredo (Sharon) of Seminole, FL; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew's Chapel, 220 Pinckney Colony Road, Bluffton. The family will be receiving friends prior to the mass. Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the

