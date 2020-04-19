Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Gene Landry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nina Gene Landry Nina Gene (Horne) Landry, 95, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Nina was born in Roseville, AR on October 24, 1924, lived in Ft. Smith and Ozark, AR, New Orleans, LA and Springfield, VA before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC, where she and her husband enjoyed their retirement. At the time of her death, she resided with her daughter, Dianne Sluder, in Lawrenceville, GA. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B Landry; her infant daughter, Charlene B Landry; her parents, Roy and Clara (Holzman) Horne; her sister, Betty (Horne) Callahan; her sister-in-law, Irma (Guzman) Horne. Nina is survived by her daughter, Dianne J L Sluder and son-in-law, Terry Sluder; grandson, Charles H Leggett, his wife, Erin Leggett, and great granddaughters, Sophia and Zoey Leggett; grandson, Justin Leggett - all residents of GA; her brother, Roy W Horne of Fayetteville, AR; her brother, George F Horne and wife Georgia (Power) of Metairie, LA; her brother-in-law, Charles R Callahan of Clarksville, AR, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. A celebration of love and life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nina's name may be made to The Bargain Box of Hilton Head at 546 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, 843-342-2469.

