Nina Laverne (Bosley) Carville Nina Laverne (Bosley) Carville, age 95, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 on Hilton Head Island. Nina was born in Johnstown, PA on March 25, 1924 to the late Russell K. and Beatrice J. (Mangus) Bosley. Nina is survived by her husband of 75 years, John W. Carville. Her children include Sharen Lehman of Denver, CO, Patricia Lubawy (Albert) of Pittsburgh, PA, Michele Carville of Pittsburgh, PA, and Carol Stohrer of New Jersey. Nina is predeceased by her son John Russell Carville. She was the proud and loving grandmother to five grandchildren; Rachel Dahle (Trygve) of Montana, Brandon Lubawy (Susan) of Pittsburgh, Evan Lubawy of Pittsburgh, Casey Stohrer Powelson (Brent) of Nashville and Emma Stohrer of New Jersey. She has six great grandchildren; Trygve Dahle, Serena Dahle Gossack (Anthony), and Alisa Dahle of Montana; and Brandon, Dylan and Michaela Lubawy of Pittsburgh, PA. She married John Carville in 1944 also from Johnstown. Prior to moving to Hilton Head Island in 1988, Nina and John lived in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised their family. Her favorite things in life were her children and grandchildren, singing, music, dancing, and her love of all God's creatures. She golfed, volunteered with various groups and was a member of the St. Francis by the Sea's choir. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 29th from 4pm-6pm at The Island Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis by the Sea on Hilton Head on Friday August 30, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,

