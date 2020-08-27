Norma Plemmons Norma Janie Stanley Plemmons, 94, widow of Charles J. Plemmons, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Bayview Manor. Services will be private at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. Plemmons was born on October 15, 1925 in Jacksonville, NC. She is the daughter of the late Leman and Ganel Stanley. Norma worked Civil Service for 30 years in Child Development on Parris Island and 15 years in the garden shop at Walmart in Beaufort. Surviving are one son, Charles B. Plemmons; two daughters, Lane Kizer and Wanda Smiley; one sister, Juanita Blalock; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
