Norman "Ted" F. McNeill Norman "Ted" F. McNeill, age 77, of Hilton Head Island, SC and formerly of N. Easton, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 1998 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, GA, surrounded by family. Ted was born on October 27, 1941 in Brockton, MA, the son of late John and Arlene McNeill. He attended Massasoit Community College where he earned his certification in Fire Science Technology. He became a volunteer firefighter with Easton Fire Department at the age of 19, dedicating 36 years of service, climbing the ladder to Fire Chief. Ted enjoyed cars, reading, canoeing, traveling, camping on the beach at Cape Cod, and spending time at his cabin in North Carolina. He was a member of the Corvette Club, The Carolina Car Club and volunteered at the Bargain Box. He was a devoted family man and loved by so many. Mr. McNeill is survived by his loving wife Joy McNeill; children Cynthia Shellabarger, Todd McNeill (Tracey), Carrie-Joy Johnson (Wes), and Debbi Gogola (John); brothers, John "Chickie" McNeill (Connie), Artie McNeill (Judy), Pastor Jimmy McNeill (Sharyn), Danny McNeill (Mary); grandchildren, Ethan (Carrie), Caleb, Jared, Skyler, Katie, Aiden, Aspen, and Hope; and great-grandchild, Tanner. Also by many niece's, nephew's and cousin's. A Celebration of Life for family and friends, will be held at the Shipyard Beach Club, 10 Shipyard Drive, Sunday, June 30th from 4-6 p.m. A Service will be held in Easton, MA at a later time In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country or to the .
Published in The Island Packet on June 23, 2019