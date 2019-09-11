Norman "Norm" H Ginsburg Norman "Norm" H Ginsburg Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on September 5, 2019, at the age of 74. Norm is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda, sons Joshua and Matthew, daughter-in-law Holly, grandchildren Emmett and Keeley, sister Miriam and brother-in-law Jack Rubman. Norm was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, to Morris and Ruth Ginsburg. Norm attended Duquesne University where he met Linda and was president of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, received his masters from The New School, and a PhD in psychology from Hofstra University. Norm lived on Long Island, New York, for 35 years where he worked as a psychologist before retiring to Hilton Head in 2006. In addition to being a loving father and husband, Norm was an avid sports fan. He was an active golfer and tennis player at Hilton Head Country Club. He coached his son's youth teams, his wife's soccer team, and was a die-hard fan of the NY Yankees, NY Rangers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He passed his love of sports on to his children. Norm was a dog lover who had dogs all his life and is survived by his lab Nestle. The family is having private time but plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 11, 2019