Norman Patrick Norman Bryan Patrick, 76, husband of Selma Patrick entered eternal rest on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hardee-ville, SC due to complications from a stroke. Private Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Pete Berntson officiating.Norman was born on October 2, 1943 in Summerville, SC, a son of the late Wilbur Rhett and Elmine Riley Patrick.He was a graduate of St. George High School and Palmer Business College.He retired from the Corporate Office of Speedway LLC, Enon, OH after having served in a variety of management positions.He was a member of the Church of the Palms UMC, Okatie, SC and also an active member of The Brothers Bible study group. He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson Patrick. Surviving are his wife, Selma Brown Patrick, Bluffton; nieces, Carmen (Don) Willson, Wedgefield, Brandy (Loren) Metts, Lexington and Mandy (Bryan) Corbett, Hanahan; and a nephew, Ward Patrick, Hanahan. Memorials may be made to Church of the Palms UMC, 1425 Okatie Highway, Okatie, SC 29909.

