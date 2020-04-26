Norman Patrick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Patrick.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norman Patrick Norman Bryan Patrick, 76, husband of Selma Patrick entered eternal rest on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hardee-ville, SC due to complications from a stroke. Private Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Pete Berntson officiating.Norman was born on October 2, 1943 in Summerville, SC, a son of the late Wilbur Rhett and Elmine Riley Patrick.He was a graduate of St. George High School and Palmer Business College.He retired from the Corporate Office of Speedway LLC, Enon, OH after having served in a variety of management positions.He was a member of the Church of the Palms UMC, Okatie, SC and also an active member of The Brothers Bible study group. He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson Patrick. Surviving are his wife, Selma Brown Patrick, Bluffton; nieces, Carmen (Don) Willson, Wedgefield, Brandy (Loren) Metts, Lexington and Mandy (Bryan) Corbett, Hanahan; and a nephew, Ward Patrick, Hanahan. Memorials may be made to Church of the Palms UMC, 1425 Okatie Highway, Okatie, SC 29909.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.