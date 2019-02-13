Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga S. Kuykendall. View Sign

Olga S. Kuykendall Olga S. Kuykendall, passed away on February 9th, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, SC after a chronic illness. She was 92 years old. Olga was born May 23rd, 1926 to Autna and Clarence Janes in Chicago, Illinois. There on November 11th, 1949 she married Robert Payne Kuykendall and shortly thereafter moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where they were blessed with three children. In 1964 the family moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas where she raised her family and lived there until moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in 2015 to be with her daughter. Olga was a faithful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her loving and devoted care is missed by three children, Lynn (deceased), Craig and Cydna, as well as her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

