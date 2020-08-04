Olivia Lee Holt Olivia Lee Holt, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late John William Holt, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 30, 2020. This world could no longer contain her endless capacity for joy, kindness, and love. Olivia, best known as "Libby" or "Mimi", was born August 15, 1943 in Shelby, North Carolina, one of the ten children of the late Richard Coker and the late Dovey Williams Coker. While raising her two wonderful children, she had a successful career as a hairdresser giving not only perms but life advice to all of her clients. Then she was called to use her caretaking gifts as a dedicated, live-in nanny for 18 years in Hilton Head until her charge went to Harvard. While in Hilton Head she spent her time with many friends, enjoying live music, time at the beach and laughter. Following her retirement, she moved to Mount Pleasant to be with family, and spent her time traveling to see her loved ones ensuring she never missed a pageant, performance, or game of any of her grandchildren. Olivia loved without boundaries, prioritizing faith, family and friends. She walked through life in a song, never afraid to burst into song and dance. Olivia never met a stranger, willing to help and care for anyone she met. Something Mimi always said that undoubtfully generated laughter was, "I like bread and butter & you like toast and jam!"; So, here's to loving people whether they like bread and butter or toast and jam. She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Holt Grech (Joe) of Mount Pleasant, SC; her son, John William Holt (Kisha) of Gray Court, SC; six grandchildren, Stetson Lee Holt, Elizabeth Rose Grech, Emma Katherine Grech, Justus Wyatt Holt, Joseph Henry Grech, and Piper Grace Holt; two great-grandchildren, Naomi Grace Holt and Lucas Oliver Holt; her sister, Loretta Revis of Orange Beach, AL; and her brother, Harold Coker of Rome, GA. Over the next week please quietly do something kind for another person in loving memory of Libby and the legacy of kindness.



