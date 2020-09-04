1/
Olivia M. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia M. King Olivia M. King, 60, wife of David King, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. King was born on April 28, 1960 in Paris, TX. She is the daughter of Andrew Paul Woerner and Belva Joyce Spence Woerner. Surviving in addition to her husband, David; are two sons, Jesse James Sanders and Floyd Mikell Sanders, Jr.; one daughter, Olivia Nicole Sanders Woods; grandchildren, Brittnay Nicole Sanders(David); Floyd Mikell Sanders, III; Christopher Mikell Woods(Kiara); Jesse Dylan Sanders and Kimberly Thames; great grandchild, Sarah Marie Johnson. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved