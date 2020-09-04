Or Copy this URL to Share

Olivia M. King Olivia M. King, 60, wife of David King, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. King was born on April 28, 1960 in Paris, TX. She is the daughter of Andrew Paul Woerner and Belva Joyce Spence Woerner. Surviving in addition to her husband, David; are two sons, Jesse James Sanders and Floyd Mikell Sanders, Jr.; one daughter, Olivia Nicole Sanders Woods; grandchildren, Brittnay Nicole Sanders(David); Floyd Mikell Sanders, III; Christopher Mikell Woods(Kiara); Jesse Dylan Sanders and Kimberly Thames; great grandchild, Sarah Marie Johnson. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store