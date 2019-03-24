Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oris John Giroir. View Sign

Oris John Giroir Oris John Giroir, better known to all as OJ, passed away on February 19, 2019. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, OJ led a rich and colorful life. Born November 19, 1930 in in the small town of Grey, Louisiana on Bayou Black, OJ's life spanned an incredible gamut, from hewing logs to help his daddy build his house, to lunches in Israel with Benjamin Netanyahu. OJ put himself through college at Nicholls College, graduating with a degree in Music Education. He later joined the Army where he learned engineering, and went on to work on the Apollo Space missions for Chrysler. This led to a career as an aeronautical engineer for Westinghouse on the B1 bomber and F-16 projects, where he traveled and worked throughout the world. A devoted husband, OJ was married for 62 years to his high school sweetheart, Connie, and nursed her through cancer until her death in 2016. He went on to touch many people's lives through his work with Caring Neighbors, and amassed a huge amount of friends through his kindness and sparkling wit. He was well loved and is sorely missed by one and all. OJ is survived by his daughter, Anne-Marie, son-in-law Jamie, grandson Tristan, and many nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton on Monday, April 22 at 10:30 am. Donations to the Palmetto Animal League Adoption Center may be made in his name.

