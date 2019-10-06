Pamela Karr Caraway Loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away September 20, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Kankakee Illinois on August 3, 1945. She resided in Illinois the majority of her life working in sales and retail. She moved to Beaufort S.C. 13 years ago to be closer to her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed answering the phone for her son's local business Action Tree Service for several years. Pam also worked weekends as a hostess at Blackstone's Cafe off Bay Street for about 10 years. She enjoyed meeting all the local and out of town people visiting or moving to Beaufort, where she made many friends. She is survived by son Bob Karr and family of Beaufort S.C. and daughter Robyn Ramsey of Pontiac Illinois. She has four grandchildren, Ashley Ramsey, Mandy Karr Fisher, Hailey Karr, Austin Karr. Per Pam's request, she will be laid to rest with her mother and sister in Bradley, Illinois.

