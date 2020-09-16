1/
Pamela S. Johnson
Pamela S Johnson Ms. Pamela Johnson of Hilton Head/Bluffton passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2020. She left behind daughters, Paige Johnson Krimm (Zachary Krimm) and Merrie Johnson Caudle (Ashley Caudle) and her grandson Will. She also leaves behind her step children Laurie Johnson DePerro (Robert DePerro), Kimberly Johnson, and Mark Johnson (Lisa Bennett), grandchildren Josh, Larissa and Alexa, as well as brother Keith Scott (Sue Scott). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 3-6 PM at Reilley's North End for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pamela's name to the Hilton Head Humane Shelter. View the full obituary at www.Keithfuneral.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 16, 2020.
