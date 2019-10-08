Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale Michael (Pat) Tancredi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bluffton, SC – Pasquale Michael Tancredi (“Pat”), 81, died peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Sun City. He leaves his wife, Dotty (Shaw) Tancredi; his daughter, Dana Tancredi; his granddaughter, Lisamarie Roberto; his brothers, Michael Tancredi & wife Doris Tancredi; Edward Tancredi & wife Donna Tancredi; his sisters, Dolores (Tancredi) Goodwin & husband Rick Goodwin; Michele (Tancredi) Weight & husband Tom Weight; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Shaw. He was pre-deceased by his son, Michael. Born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of Michael and Philomena (Lattanzi) Tancredi, he lived most of his life in Philadelphia before moving to Bluffton in 2015. He was the owner of his beauty shop, Tancredi Hair Studio, in Manayunk, PA. He was an avid member of Mike Fusco’s Billiard Club in Northeast Philadelphia, and joined the Sun City Billiard Club when he relocated to Bluffton. Pat was also an accomplished dancer, having taught at the Fred Astaire Dancing School in Philadelphia, and appeared on the “American Bandstand” television show after winning a dance contest in the 1950s. His other hobbies included singing and painting. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Bluffton; 1300 May River Road; Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers, Dotty has requested donations be made in Pat’s memory to the Cornerstone Church.

Bluffton, SC – Pasquale Michael Tancredi (“Pat”), 81, died peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Sun City. He leaves his wife, Dotty (Shaw) Tancredi; his daughter, Dana Tancredi; his granddaughter, Lisamarie Roberto; his brothers, Michael Tancredi & wife Doris Tancredi; Edward Tancredi & wife Donna Tancredi; his sisters, Dolores (Tancredi) Goodwin & husband Rick Goodwin; Michele (Tancredi) Weight & husband Tom Weight; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Shaw. He was pre-deceased by his son, Michael. Born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of Michael and Philomena (Lattanzi) Tancredi, he lived most of his life in Philadelphia before moving to Bluffton in 2015. He was the owner of his beauty shop, Tancredi Hair Studio, in Manayunk, PA. He was an avid member of Mike Fusco’s Billiard Club in Northeast Philadelphia, and joined the Sun City Billiard Club when he relocated to Bluffton. Pat was also an accomplished dancer, having taught at the Fred Astaire Dancing School in Philadelphia, and appeared on the “American Bandstand” television show after winning a dance contest in the 1950s. His other hobbies included singing and painting. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Bluffton; 1300 May River Road; Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers, Dotty has requested donations be made in Pat’s memory to the Cornerstone Church. Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close