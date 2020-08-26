1/
Patricia A. Ginn Filowiak Patricia A. Ginn Filowiak, 77, of Hampton, S.C., wife of Michael A. Filowiak, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. Filowiak was born on December 14, 1942 in Beaufort, S.C. She attended Beaufort County Schools and graduated from high school in 1964. She was a former seamstress at Parris Island M.C.R.D Recruit Clothing Department, and a past child care worker of 18 years with The Baptist Church of Beaufort, Parris Island Child Enrichment Center, The Pinwheel Day Care Center, and the Honey Tree Learning Center. She was a member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort, and Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W. Post #8760 Beaufort, S.C. She was preceded in death by her mother Pearl L. Ginn (Hudson) and Edward W. Ginn both of Beaufort, two brothers Edward W. Ginn of Westminster, CA and Charles R. Ginn of Tucson, AZ and sister, Louise Pearl Ginn Smith. Surviving are her husband Michael A. Filowiak of Hampton and many nieces and nephews. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made and sent to the following: Alzheimer's Association and American Heart Association. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 26, 2020.
