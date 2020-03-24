Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Whitmore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Whitmore, Patricia Anne, 83, of Hilton Head Island and New York City, peacefully, on March 20. Pat will be greatly missed by her soulmate, best friend, and constant companion, Joseph M. Fox. She is also survived by her loving children, Malachy Duffy, and his wife, Jean; John Duffy, and his wife, Kim; Mary Duffy; Patrice Duffy-Jacobson, and her husband, Erik; Siobhan Duffy. Her wonderful grandchildren, Margaret, and her husband, John Henry, Leo, Malachy, Conor, Lucie, Owen, Emma, Àlastrine, Saoirse, and Swan, will miss her dearly. Pat was predeceased by her daughter, Kerry Duffy (Wetter) and the father of her children, Malachy J. Duffy. Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alice Bertha Sass (Whitmore), and Joseph Whitmore on June 27, 1936. She grew up in Park Slope and received a B.A. degree from Notre Dame College of Staten Island and an M.S. in Biology from Long Island University. She taught at Manual Training H.S. (Brooklyn, NY); Holy Family H.S. (Hicksville, NY) and Hewlett High School (Hewlett, NY). She will be missed for her warm smile, infectious laugh and her love of family and her dear friends.

Whitmore, Patricia Anne, 83, of Hilton Head Island and New York City, peacefully, on March 20. Pat will be greatly missed by her soulmate, best friend, and constant companion, Joseph M. Fox. She is also survived by her loving children, Malachy Duffy, and his wife, Jean; John Duffy, and his wife, Kim; Mary Duffy; Patrice Duffy-Jacobson, and her husband, Erik; Siobhan Duffy. Her wonderful grandchildren, Margaret, and her husband, John Henry, Leo, Malachy, Conor, Lucie, Owen, Emma, Àlastrine, Saoirse, and Swan, will miss her dearly. Pat was predeceased by her daughter, Kerry Duffy (Wetter) and the father of her children, Malachy J. Duffy. Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Alice Bertha Sass (Whitmore), and Joseph Whitmore on June 27, 1936. She grew up in Park Slope and received a B.A. degree from Notre Dame College of Staten Island and an M.S. in Biology from Long Island University. She taught at Manual Training H.S. (Brooklyn, NY); Holy Family H.S. (Hicksville, NY) and Hewlett High School (Hewlett, NY). She will be missed for her warm smile, infectious laugh and her love of family and her dear friends. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close