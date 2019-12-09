Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Crofton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Crofton, 73, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away after a long, private battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones. Patricia was born on August 18, 1946 in Philadelphia to the late Jean and Robert Elliott. She attended Kings County Nursing School in Brooklyn, NY. During nursing school she met the love of her life, Bob Crofton, at Moriarty's on Flatbush Avenue. For the next 50 years they could be found together on the dance floor, enjoying a cold chardonnay, playing golf and tennis and spending precious time with their grandchildren. Pat is a former member of Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, Rumson Country Club and Country Club of Hilton Head. She is survived by her husband Bob Crofton, her beloved daughters, Aileen Tuorto (Greg) and Maura Smith (Chuck), sisters Alice McGrory(Tom) and Ann Bedwick(Dave), and grandchildren Ryan, Scout, Kerry, Quinn, Abby and Crofton. A Remembrance of Pat's life will be held at The Country Club of Hilton Head on Sunday, December 15th from 2-4pm.

Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 9, 2019

