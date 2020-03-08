Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann O';Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Irvin) O'Conner 03/20/1939 - 02/29/2020 Patricia (Pat) O'Conner was called into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday February 29, 2020. Pat was born in Bowling Green Ohio on March 20, 1939 to Edgar and Lois (Price) Irvin. She was the eldest of three children including Carole (Irvin) Hamideh of Canton Ohio and Michael Irvin of San Antonio Texas. Pat married Frank Mathias in 1957 in Cygnet Ohio and had two beautiful children, Tim Mathias and Lori (Mathias) Bruce. They moved to Defiance Ohio in 1968 where Pat was a customer service representative with the local cable company for many years. They divorced after 25 years of marriage. Pat met Don O'Conner and in 1984 they were married. They retired "relocated to Bluffton, SC in 1998. While living in Sun City, she enjoyed golfing, ceramic and exercise classes and all the available amenities. She and Don are active members of Bluffton United Methodist Church. Pat cherished and valued the love and support given to her by her family, neighbors and her church family, especially during her illness. Pat is survived by her loving husband Don, her son Tim Mathias (Kirt Edly) of Palm Springs CA, her daughter Lori (Chris) Bruce of Defiance Ohio and stepson John (Jill) Rodgers, of Hadley PA. Her grandchildren Eric (Kristen) Phipps, Kyle Phipps, Kami (Dean) Rodgers-Toth, Maddie, Will, and Jonny Rodgers and great-grandchildren Adalae and Ensley Phipps. A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11:00am on March 28, 2020 at the Bluffton United Methodist Church, 101 Calhoun St. Bluffton, SC 29910-3351 with the pastor Joey McDonald officiating. The service will be posted to the church website for those unable to attend: www.bluffton.umc.org . Follow the Worship tab from the menu, scroll down to, "link to our YouTube Channel" to view the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Pat's memory to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry PO Box 3827 Bluffton SC 29910 or Bluffton United Methodist Church PO Box 368 Bluffton SC 29910. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 8, 2020

