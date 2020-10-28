1/
Patricia Ann Samuel Ethier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Samuel Ethier
October 22, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Patricia "Pat" Ann Samuel Ethier, 73, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Alban Edward "Ed" Samuel II and the late Marian Smith Samuel. Pat was an active member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort where she was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. She retired after almost 30 years with Civil Service as an Environmental Hazard Technician. Pat retired to spend time and help her two grandsons. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, bird watching, cooking, and eating. Pat's favorite word was "rest" and she never knew a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Samuel, and a brother, Alban Edward "Buddy" Samuel III.
Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Carey Weiland Cato and her husband, Joshua, and Ginger Weiland and her husband, Joshua Beisel; two grandsons, Lucas W. Cato and Travis P. Cato, and one sister, Kay Rogers Redrup and her husband, Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, at The Baptist Church of Beaufort conducted by the Reverend Landon Collins. Interment will be private.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Pat and her life by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Baptist Church of Beaufort
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved