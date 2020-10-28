Patricia Ann Samuel Ethier
October 22, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Patricia "Pat" Ann Samuel Ethier, 73, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Alban Edward "Ed" Samuel II and the late Marian Smith Samuel. Pat was an active member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort where she was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. She retired after almost 30 years with Civil Service as an Environmental Hazard Technician. Pat retired to spend time and help her two grandsons. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, bird watching, cooking, and eating. Pat's favorite word was "rest" and she never knew a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Samuel, and a brother, Alban Edward "Buddy" Samuel III.
Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Carey Weiland Cato and her husband, Joshua, and Ginger Weiland and her husband, Joshua Beisel; two grandsons, Lucas W. Cato and Travis P. Cato, and one sister, Kay Rogers Redrup and her husband, Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, at The Baptist Church of Beaufort conducted by the Reverend Landon Collins. Interment will be private.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Pat and her life by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.