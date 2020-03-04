Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Keane-Kane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Patsy" Anne Keane-Kane Patricia "Patsy" Anne Keane-Kane went home to Jesus on February 29th 2020, at age 85. Patricia loved traveling, living life to the fullest and made many friends on Hilton Head Island. She was a loyal volunteer at St. Francis Thrift for 19 years. She was a long time member of the WOW's and belonged to The Red Hat Society. Patricia was born in Chicago on March 11, 1934. She met the father of her children Jerry Keane and was married for 21 years until his passing in 1976. She then found love again with Bill Kane and was married for 22 years until his passing in 2003. Patricia was the beloved mother to her three children Mary (John) Walden, Michael (Louise) Keane, and Patrick Keane and the cherished grandmother to her 7 grandchildren. She will be missed everyday but will be remembered for her strength and compassion by everyone she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday March 7th, at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head. Inurnment will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium.

Patricia "Patsy" Anne Keane-Kane Patricia "Patsy" Anne Keane-Kane went home to Jesus on February 29th 2020, at age 85. Patricia loved traveling, living life to the fullest and made many friends on Hilton Head Island. She was a loyal volunteer at St. Francis Thrift for 19 years. She was a long time member of the WOW's and belonged to The Red Hat Society. Patricia was born in Chicago on March 11, 1934. She met the father of her children Jerry Keane and was married for 21 years until his passing in 1976. She then found love again with Bill Kane and was married for 22 years until his passing in 2003. Patricia was the beloved mother to her three children Mary (John) Walden, Michael (Louise) Keane, and Patrick Keane and the cherished grandmother to her 7 grandchildren. She will be missed everyday but will be remembered for her strength and compassion by everyone she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday March 7th, at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head. Inurnment will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close