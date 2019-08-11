Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne (Keindl) Khoury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne (Keindl) Khoury Patricia Anne (Keindl) Khoury, age 69, passed away from a brief illness in her Hilton Head home on August 7, 2019. Born in New Jersey, Patti had an early career in dentistry then moved to Hilton Head from Atlanta in 2001. Patti is survived by her son, Michael, daughter, Diana, and grandson, Bryant Khoury. Patti was an accomplished watercolorist and taught watercolors at the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club continuing to mentor and guide students for years afterward. She became a real estate agent with Palmetto Properties in 2006 and worked in sales and staging up to the present. Patti was a force for good in our community actively supporting the Animal Shelter and had perfected the art of doing random acts of kindness. We will remember her as a beloved, elegant friend whose presence will be keenly missed. We, her friends, were witnesses to her goodness, humor and compassion and will honor her memory by continuing in her footsteps. Donations may be made to the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club.

Patricia Anne (Keindl) Khoury Patricia Anne (Keindl) Khoury, age 69, passed away from a brief illness in her Hilton Head home on August 7, 2019. Born in New Jersey, Patti had an early career in dentistry then moved to Hilton Head from Atlanta in 2001. Patti is survived by her son, Michael, daughter, Diana, and grandson, Bryant Khoury. Patti was an accomplished watercolorist and taught watercolors at the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club continuing to mentor and guide students for years afterward. She became a real estate agent with Palmetto Properties in 2006 and worked in sales and staging up to the present. Patti was a force for good in our community actively supporting the Animal Shelter and had perfected the art of doing random acts of kindness. We will remember her as a beloved, elegant friend whose presence will be keenly missed. We, her friends, were witnesses to her goodness, humor and compassion and will honor her memory by continuing in her footsteps. Donations may be made to the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club. www.keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close