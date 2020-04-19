Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Catalano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Catalano Patricia Catalano, age 73 of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on April 14, 2020 from complications due to a severe stroke. Patti was born in Buffalo, NY, and was the daughter of Earl and Helen Lane. She grew up in Orchard Park, NY, lived in New Smyrna Beach, FL and resided in Hilton Head Island, SC for the last thirty years. She graduated from the University of Buffalo and shortly after that, became interested in the jewelry business. She opened her first jewelry store in New Smyrna Beach in 1975 with less than a dozen of pieces of jewelry she made by hand and grew the family business into what it is today. You can't think of Patti without thinking about family. She is survived by her three children, Patrick Safe (Tori), Douglas Safe (Trudi) and Jennifer Lance (Brett). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mabel and Sophie Safe and Mason Safe. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her loving husband Bobby Braddock. They were married for 21 years and are members at Grace Community Church. Patti will always be remembered for her zest for life, and after years of hard work, she enjoyed it to the fullest. She was a very special mom, wife, entrepreneur and friend. Her generosity was limitless, and she left a positive mark on almost every person she met. She will always be loved and remembered by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Patti's name can be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Is., SC, 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

