Patricia King Messier
1934 - 2020
July 7, 1934 - October 7, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Patricia King Messier of Beaufort SC, died October 7, 2020 at J F Hawkins Nursing Home in Newberry, SC.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Born July 7, 1934 in South Boston Mass. She is the daughter of the late John A. King and Agnes (Peg) Sherry King.
Pat married the love of her life, Arthur R. Messier on January 10, 1954. She was a devoted military wife and mother. She followed her husband to several military bases and after her husband was stationed at the Marine Corp Air Base in Beaufort, she worked at the Parris Island Child Development Center and later at Parris Island Career and Resource Management Center.
Pat was an avid reader and league bowler. She was a member of the Parris Island Staff Wives, Young Hearts and Burton Wells Senior Center where she volunteered, teaching line dancing and bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur R. Messier (USMC, Retired) and sisters June Marie King and Claire King Haggan.
She is survived by her children Arthur R. Messier (Cayce) Easley, SC., Sherry Underwood (Jimmy) Newberry, SC, Joe Messier (Lisa) Ham Lake, MN., Tricia Baggett (Joe) Walterboro, SC., John Messier, Braselton, Ga.
Her brother John King, Quincy, MA. sister-in law Frances (Tiny) King Boston, MA.
Grandchildren; Christopher Thompson, Beaufort, SC., Jay Underwood, Charleston, SC.,
Kelsey Underwood, Columbia SC., Allissa Messier Tulare, CA., Joey Messier, Ham Lake, MN., Jennifer Fontenot, Easley SC., and her Great Granddaughter, Gracie Nelson, Easley, SC. As well as her beloved dog, Ginger.
The family would like to thank the staff of Springfield Place, J F Hawkins and MSN Hospice for their loving care and friendships.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to a church or charity of your choice.
Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
