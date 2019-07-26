Patricia Marie Johnson Patricia Marie Johnson, 72, of Port Royal and widow of Robert Allen Johnson, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence in Port Royal. Born in Painesville, Ohio, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Shirley S. Seymour and the late Josephine V. Smutko Seymour . Patricia was a member of Praise Assembly. She retired from the Naval Hospital in Beaufort having worked as a librarian there for many years. Patricia loved to knit and shop and especially loved her cat, Marley. Survivors include her son, Lester Stevenson Johnson eof Bluffton, South Carolina; her granddaughter, Sophia Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at the graveside, Beaufort National Cemetery. Please share your thoughts about Patricia and her life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 26, 2019