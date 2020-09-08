Tricia and I became friends while at the Colllege of Charleston. She was one of the nicest, sweetest people I have ever met and I am so happy that we were friends. I know Tricia or Patty, as I sometimes called her is in heaven and either laughing with God or making Him laugh. She was that type of person. I'm so sorry to hear she has passed but I am sure glad I got to know her if only for a short while.

God speed, my friend, I hope to laugh with you again someday.



Love always, your friend. Eric.

Eric Ridgeway

Friend