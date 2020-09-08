1/1
Patricia O'Neill
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia O'Neill Patricia O'Neill of Beaufort, SC, died August 29 after a short illness. Trish was born July 6, 1952 in Houston, the daughter of James F. O'Neill and Jeanne Schmitt O'Neill. She spent her childhood on Air Force bases around the globe, including Germany, Italy and Turkey as well as various states across the U.S., at duty stations of her father who was a pilot during World War II, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War. In the mid-1960s, the family settled in Charleston, where Trish graduated from Bishop England High School in 1970 and the College of Charleston in 1974. She then earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina. Trish is survived by a sister Mary O'Neill of Washington, DC; and four brothers, Frank O'Neill of Jupiter, FL; Steve O'Neill of Greenville, SC; Michael O'Neill of Jupiter, FL; and Thomas O'Neill of Miami, FL; as well as three nieces, Kate, Tori, and Devon; and three nephews, Nick, Zach and Alex. Trish was pre-deceased by a sister, Jeanne O'Neill, and her parents. After graduate school at USC, Trish joined the U.S. Navy working as a public affairs officer at the Brooklyn Naval Station; in Meridian, MS; in Seoul, South Korea; and at the Pentagon. In 1982-1983, she taught English composition to midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. She closed her military career in Norfolk, VA, then joined a defense contractor as a civilian in Norfolk. She retired to Beaufort in 2015. Trish was modest about her many talents. She was an equestrian and athlete (tennis and golf) and a black belt in jiu jitsu. She played the piano and guitar and sewed elaborate quilts. After a start with photography, she became an accomplished artist, selling her paintings, lithographs and watercolors in her small business. Trish was a master gardener and volunteered with the Clemson Cooperative Extension. She also volunteered in her neighborhood at Pigeon Point in Beaufort, as chair of the welcoming committee, and was always ready to be part of the communities that aligned with her wide-ranging interests. Above all, Trish was devoted to her large family, eagerly anticipating every get-together and always reaching out to make sure she was up-to-speed on the latest events in her family's life. Trish will be interred at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, near her parents, where she volunteered her gardening skills for many years. Because of COVID-19, a private service for the immediate family only will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on September 25. Please share your thoughts about Trish and her life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com. Copeland Funeral Service of Beaufort is assisting her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Luanne Adams
September 7, 2020
Condolences to the O’Neil family.
Bernard Ritter
Classmate
September 7, 2020
Mary and family, I'm so sorry you have lost your beloved Trish. May God be with you at this time to get you comfort and relief. Much love.
Abby Travis

Abby G Travis
Friend
September 6, 2020
I am very sad to hear of the passing of my college friend. We lost touch back in the 80s, and I wish I’d known her in more recent years—she clearly was someone who lived life to the fullest. My condolences to all the family. I know this is a huge loss. Sending warmest wishes your way.
Donna Florio
Friend
September 6, 2020
Tricia and I became friends while at the Colllege of Charleston. She was one of the nicest, sweetest people I have ever met and I am so happy that we were friends. I know Tricia or Patty, as I sometimes called her is in heaven and either laughing with God or making Him laugh. She was that type of person. I'm so sorry to hear she has passed but I am sure glad I got to know her if only for a short while.
God speed, my friend, I hope to laugh with you again someday.

Love always, your friend. Eric.
Eric Ridgeway
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved