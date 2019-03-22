Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sheehan. View Sign

Patricia Mary Sheehan Patricia Mary Sheehan, RN, BSN, CRN, CRRN, ARN, died peacefully at home in Habersham under the diligent care of Caroline Hospice on March 18, 2019. Patricia, who preferred to be called Pat, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 8, 1946 to Margaret (nee Fitzgibbon) and John F. Madden, both deceased, as well as her brother Francis who died many years ago. Pat attended St. Savior's High School under the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namors followed by enrollment in St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan. She received her cap from the late Francis Cardinal Spellman at St. Patrick's Cathedral in May, 1965. She worked in the hospital as a charge nurse as well as taught nursing. She moved to New Jersey in 1975 after her marriage to her childhood sweetheart and next-door neighbor. She then joined JFK Medical Center in Edison as their Rehabilitation Coordinator for several years until a change in career paths, and a move to Westfield, N.J., she found herself in the insurance industry as a Catastrophic Case Manager. Her last position was with the Hanover Insurance Co, which lasted for many years. In addition to living in Westfield, Pat and her husband also owned a home on Long Beach Island, N.J. for 18 wonderful years. In 2004-05 they decided to build their retirement home in Beaufort, S.C. In the early days of her retirement, Pat was very active in her community and also worked for DHEC as a Disaster Control Medical Coordinator for Beaufort County. In addition to her husband, Robert, Pat leaves behind her daughter, Christine, and son-in-law, Pablo Villagra of Yorktown, Va. Also, three grandchildren, Gabriel, Caleb, and baby Cecelia Marie, all of whom she cherished. The family will receive friends at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Burial will be private at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935. Flowers are discouraged. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.

