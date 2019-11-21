Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Thames. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1074 Yemassee Highway Varnville , SC 29944 (803)-943-5016 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Carol White Thames Mrs. Patricia Carol White Thames, age 73, of League City, Texas and a longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at the HCA Health Care in Clear Lake, Texas. She was the loving wife of forty-eight years to the late Mr. James Vernon Thames, Jr. Born June 18, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee, she was a daughter of James H. White and the late Louise Duncan Branch. She was a retired customer service specialist from Delta Life and Annuity in Memphis. She is survived by her four children, Angela Sams and her husband Ronald, Jamie Porter and her husband Brady, Jeff Thames, and Monica Thames; two brothers, James White and his wife Sue and Ron White and his wife Vicki; four sisters, Julie Al-Chokhachi and her husband Rami, Mary Dryden and her husband Mike, Laura Crawford and her husband David, and Cindy Ward and her husband Jim; six grandchildren, Hunter, Landon, Brooks, Caleb, Heather, and Savana; and a great grandson, Korben. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald White. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Friday morning, November 22, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Varnville. The Reverend Dr. Thomas Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Thames Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at:

Patricia Carol White Thames Mrs. Patricia Carol White Thames, age 73, of League City, Texas and a longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at the HCA Health Care in Clear Lake, Texas. She was the loving wife of forty-eight years to the late Mr. James Vernon Thames, Jr. Born June 18, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee, she was a daughter of James H. White and the late Louise Duncan Branch. She was a retired customer service specialist from Delta Life and Annuity in Memphis. She is survived by her four children, Angela Sams and her husband Ronald, Jamie Porter and her husband Brady, Jeff Thames, and Monica Thames; two brothers, James White and his wife Sue and Ron White and his wife Vicki; four sisters, Julie Al-Chokhachi and her husband Rami, Mary Dryden and her husband Mike, Laura Crawford and her husband David, and Cindy Ward and her husband Jim; six grandchildren, Hunter, Landon, Brooks, Caleb, Heather, and Savana; and a great grandson, Korben. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald White. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Friday morning, November 22, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Varnville. The Reverend Dr. Thomas Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Thames Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close