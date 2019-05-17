Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia West "Pat" Lessig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" West Lessig Patricia West Lessig ("Pat") passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2019, in Hilton Head, South Carolina, at the age of 88. Pat is survived by her husband, Lester ("Jack") Lessig, Jr., and her children, Kitty Lyman of Atlanta, Georgia, Robert C. Lessig of Asheville, North Carolina, Lawrence Lessig (Bettina) of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Leslie Walker (Brannan) of Bluffton, South Carolina. She is survived as well by six grandchildren, Thomas Lyman (Lindsay), Jonathan Lyman, Hope Lessig, Willem Neuefeind Lessig, Teo Neuefeind Lessig, Samantha Tess Neuefeind Lessig, two great grandchildren, James Lawrence and Cleo Frances Lyman, and a loving former daughter-in-law, Pam Gallagher Lessig. Patricia was born on October 5, 1930, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to William West and Kitty Blevins. She attended the Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. In 1960, she married Jack in Newport News, Virginia. After living briefly in Rapid City, South Dakota, Minot, North Dakota, Quincy, Illinois, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she raised her family in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where she was an active volunteer in many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, March of Dimes, and the Red Cross. For a time, she worked as a real estate agent at Peggy L'Heureux Real Estate, now Fish Real Estate, in Williamsport. In 1988, Pat and Jack moved to Rose Hill Plantation, in Bluffton, South Carolina, where they lived for 30 years as they helped build the Rose Hill community. Pat helped found the RoseBuds, the ladies 9-hole gold association and Ladies Bridge. In 2017, Pat and Jack moved to Bayshore on Hilton Head Island where she started the Bridge Group at Bayshore. A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Sauls Funeral Home, in Bluffton, South Carolina, with a reception to follow at Rose Hill Plantation. Charlie Tyler will officiate, and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Bayshore on Hilton Head for their care and love in Pat's final weeks, and especially Hospice of the Low Country.

