Patrick Michael McClary Patrick Michael McClary, 64, died February 4, 2020. A native of Independence, Missouri, Patrick was a son of Edith Colleen Kesler McClary of Athens and the late Jackson Everett McClary. He lived in Hilton Head, SC since 1985 before moving to Athens in 2015. A private service will be held. Survivors in addition to his mother include a daughter, Victoria McClary Duckworth of Bogart; three sisters, Christeen Mix of Clarkesville, Cathleen Slivka of Savannah and Wendy Free of Athens; grandson, Jackson Duckworth. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 9, 2020