Patty Lynn Richardson

Patty Lynn Richardson Patty Lynn Richardson, 54 of Beaufort, SC passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her family residence in Beaufort. Private services will be held at a later date. Patty was born on February 1, 1966 in Beaufort, SC the daughter of Pat and Mary (Smith) Costanzo. Survivors include: four sons: Richard; Michael; Andrew; and Guy Costanzo; one daughter: Amber (Costanzo) Guerra; two sisters: Vikki and Kitty; and 8 grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 27, 2020
