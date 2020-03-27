Patty Lynn Richardson Patty Lynn Richardson, 54 of Beaufort, SC passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her family residence in Beaufort. Private services will be held at a later date. Patty was born on February 1, 1966 in Beaufort, SC the daughter of Pat and Mary (Smith) Costanzo. Survivors include: four sons: Richard; Michael; Andrew; and Guy Costanzo; one daughter: Amber (Costanzo) Guerra; two sisters: Vikki and Kitty; and 8 grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 27, 2020