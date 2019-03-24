Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Brandon Juenger. View Sign

Paul Brandon Juenger Paul Brandon Juenger, age 69 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on October 22, 1949 in Elgin, IL to Robert and Grace (Rouse) Juenger. His family moved to Aurora, Colorado when he was fifteen. He graduated from the University of Colorado Denver with a degree in Business Administration. While living in Aurora he was blessed by the birth of his son Robert in 1974. He spent most of his career as a manager for various Bell system companies. He married Carmela Paragano on January 30, 1987 in New Jersey where they resided in Neshanic Station for 15 years before moving to Hilton Head, SC. He lit up those around him with his enduring smile, sense of humor and generous spirit. After his retirement at age 50, Paul enjoyed the things he loved: golf, entertaining, home improvement projects, and travel. He served his community of Moss Creek with dedication and enthusiasm as a board member and chair of many committees. Paul will be forever remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Carmela; son, Robert (Francesca); sisters, Penny (Steve) Bauer and Pat (Roger) Ashley; grandchildren, Bodee and Jack Juenger; sister-in-laws, Ann (Carl) Brzezinski and Chancey (Michael) Jeffrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Cheryl. The family expresses a heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and Heart Transplant team at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion. Special thanks to the Moss Creek community for their ongoing love and support. A celebration of Paul' s life will take place in Hilton Head at a future date. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com . Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Funeral Home Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home

Funeral Home Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home

