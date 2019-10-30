Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Eugene Schlosser. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Luke's Church, Hilton Head 50 Pope Avenue Hilton Head Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Eugene Schlosser Paul Eugene Schlosser passed away at the age of 84 at his home on Hilton Head Island with his beloved wife of 59 years and his loving children by his side. Paul, Rose and their family moved from Maryland 39 years ago where Paul had formed a landscape contracting business. Some of the beautification of Washington, D.C. was performed by his company as a result of the Lady Bird Johnson Beautification Act of 1965. He was a member of the Landscape Contractors Association and the Maryland Nurserymen Association. Paul had a huge zest for life and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He cherished family gatherings and traveling with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a licensed private pilot who had a passion for flying. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and boating. In addition to his wife, Rose Marie Schlosser, he is survived by his son, Andy Schlosser (Pam) of Sudlersville, MD, his daughters, Sandy Bond of Bluffton, SC , Julie Scott (Thurber) of Hilton Head Island, SC and Debbie King (Frank) of Bluffton, SC; his brother, Courtney Schlosser (Sue) of Worchester, MA; his sisters, Ann Fields of Mandeville, LA, Shirley McCarthy of Bethesda, MD; and his grandchildren, Bryan Schlosser (Jenn), Kimberly Schlosser, Zach Bond, Luke Bond, Josh Bond, Abigail Scott, Anna Scott, Hailey King, Dalton King and Max, his dog and faithful friend. The Schlosser family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice Care of South Carolina for their care and support of Paul and the family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Church, Hilton Head, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928. Please consider donations in memory of Paul E. Schlosser to the St. Luke's Church Landscaping Fund.

