Paul Hiers
August 9, 1959 - October 28, 2020
Nixville, South Carolina - Mr. Paul Leighton Hiers, Jr., 61, of Nixville, passed away Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at Hampton Regional Medical Center.
Born August 9, 1959 in Hampton, he was a son of Paul Leighton Hiers, Sr. and the late Linda DeLoach Hiers. He was a carpenter with Powell Brothers Construction in Beaufort. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and loved peanut butter. He was a wonderful husband and amazing father who deeply loved his family and worked selflessly his whole life to provide for his family. He had a big heart and loved helping everyone that he could. He especially loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.
Surviving are: his wife of 40 years, Tammy Sue Crosby Hiers of Nixville; father, Paul Leighton Hiers, Sr. of Varnville; children, Heather Hiers of Brunson, Paul Hiers, III and his wife Trisha of Port Royal, Brandy Hiers of Nixville, and Cliff Hiers and his wife Maple of Nixville; grandchildren, Raquel and David, Alex and Tristan, Edgar, Aaliyah, and Zoe; great grandchildren, Sophia, Riley, Elias, Luke, and Ailyn; brothers, James Hiers and his wife Donna of Nixville, Mark Hiers and his wife Julie of Crocketville, and Charles Hadwin and his wife Angela of Varnville; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins that he dearly loved.
Funeral services were held 3 o'clock' Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Varnville-Hampton Chapel. Interment followed in Hampton Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
.