Paul Jacobs Here is a brief history of Paul Jacobs and that is all there is. I was born on October 27, 1933 in Teaneck NJ to my parents Alfred and Jessie Jacobs. I lived in Asbury Park NJ, and had a wonderful childhood, growing up at the Jersey shore. I am survived by my wife of 40 years Joy Jacobs, of Dataw Island, sister, Harriet Baron, of Boynton Beach FL. Then there are 4 children: Lisa Zimmerman (Glens Falls, NY), Michael Jacobs, Robert Jacobs and stepson Michael Russell all from Lancaster, I also have10 grandchildren and one great-grand child. Graduated from The Blair Academy in 1951 and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy in 1955 with a BS in Pharmacy. Upon graduation I enlisted in the US Army and went to work as hospital pharmacist in Indianapolis, IN. (Best job I ever had). After the Army I returned to Ashbury Park, NJ where I owned and operated 3 Pharmacies in Ashbury Park. In 1974 I sold my businesses in New Jersey married Joy and moved to Lancaster PA in 1974. I continued to work as a Pharmacist in Lancaster PA, working for Rea and Derrick Drug Stores and then Weis Markets for many years. During this time he also bought and sold real estate and was involved in real estate property management and obtained his PA Realtor license. Joy and I moved to Dataw Island SC in 2000. We have enjoyed the southern hospitality, weather, entertaining, playing golf, traveling and since Joy did not like Las Vegas I was forced to go with the guys. Throughout your life you are blessed with many things that are important to you: great friends, thoughts, opinions and the ability to express them, even though everyone does not agree, they are yours and that you made them that are important to you. Any contributions, if you care to: St Jude's Hospital/donations Memphis, TN With this I leave you. If you believe in the hereafter, see you later. If not, it has been nice knowing you. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

