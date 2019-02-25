Paul Joseph Giles, IV Paul Joseph Giles, IV, infant son of Paul Joseph Giles, III and Lisa Spells Giles passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital. In addition to his parents he is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Jane Harrington and Emma Claire Harrington, both of Beaufort, SC., his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Wynell Spells of Lake Park, GA, and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Paul Joseph "Joey" Giles, Jr. and Elaine Page Giles of Vidalia. Also surviving are his Uncles, Lamar Spells (Diane), Justin Giles (Amber), Josh Giles, his Aunt, Julianne Giles, and cousins, Ford and Ella Grace Giles, and Ben Spells. A Graveside Service was held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 25, 2019