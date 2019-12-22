Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Schild. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Schild December 18th, 2019 at the age of 96. Paul was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Mae, who died in 2014, and daughter; Vickie and son, Peter. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Deborah) Schild of Princeton, NJ, Michael (Audrey) Schild of Rochester, NY, and granddaughter Rebecca Schild (Greg Reading) of Philadelphia, PA. Paul was born in Vienna, Austria, June 20, 1923, the son of Alois and Margaret Schild, survived through Kristallnacht in 1938 and then emigrated to the US in 1939 to New York City. He was a WWII US Army Corp of Engineers veteran serving from 1943-1946 in the European Theater. After his military service, he graduated from City College NY in 1949 with a degree in electrical engineering. He met Mae and they married in 1951. Paul worked for Bendix Corp, PRD Electronics, and Harris Corp. where he was an executive in defense electronics manufacturing. Paul & Mae lived in Englewood, NJ and Huntington, NY until 1995 before moving to Hilton Head upon retirement and recently to the Summit at Brighton, Rochester NY. Paul love opera, antiques, traveling, playing tennis and Hilton head Island, South Carolina A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. The family is asking that donations in Paul's name be made to Jewish Senior Life Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Brighton Memorial Chapel, Rochester New York.

