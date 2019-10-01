Paul W. Mousseau Jr 1957 2019 Paul Mousseau of Hilton Head Island passed away on August 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Paul, born on May 22, 1957 in Anchorage, Alaska. He attended American University and Washington, DC and American University in Copenhagen, Denmark, before receiving an BS in Political Science from the University of Houston. After graduation, Paul went on to work for Senator Phil Graham before becoming an opposition research analyst for the Republican National Senatorial Committee in Washington DC. Paul moved to Hilton Head Island in 1992. A local real estate agent, Paul had his USCG Captains license and shared his love of the local waters also running charter boats. Paul is the son of the late Lt. Col Paul W. Mousseau Sr (USAF Ret) and Dede Mousseau of Fresno California. He is survived by his son Josh Mousseau, 4 sisters and 1 brother; Michele Mousseau from Austin, TX, Suzanne Brown from Louden, TN, Mia Mousseau Davidian from Columbia, SC , Monique Taylor from O'Neals, California and Marc Mousseau from Atlanta, GA. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on October 4, 2019 at 4pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country.

