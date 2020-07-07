Paulette Marie (Lane) Garcia Paulette Marie (Lane) Garcia, 75, of Bluffton SC passed away surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness on Thursday March 26, 2020 at her home in Bluffton SC. She was born December 31, 1944 in Framingham, MA to the late Earl Red Lane and Mildred Giard Lane. She resided in Marlboro Mass, attended local schools and upon completing her education, entered the Convent of The Sisters of St. Anne where she remained for seven years. Upon leaving the convent she worked in the corporate world, during which time she lived in New Orleans. She later met and married her husband Joseph and was married 46 years at the time of her passing. Paulette and Joe lived, worked and traveled throughout the United States, including Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago and Miami before settling in Bluffton. Paulette was an active member of the Crescent community, especially enjoying the book club. As an avid reader, Paulette enjoyed her extensive home library, collecting and reading hundreds of books which she happily shared with friends, right up until the time of her death. In addition to her husband, Paulette is survived by her sister, Catherine (Kitty) Lane; brothers, Phillip, Earl, Richard and Tommy Lane; her beloved dog, Missy; stepchildren, Susan Garcia Kinsey (Bill), Joseph Garcia (JoAnne), and Edward Garcia; several nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and loving friends. A special "thank you" and gratitude, to the caregivers and close friends who gave her comfort, care, companionship and love up to the time of her death. We will miss seeing her on her walks with Missy, the shared memories of Buddy and Muffin (deceased pups), her "never lost" Boston accent, or her love for nature, life and friends. Paulette was a person of deep faith, quiet, reserved and always a 'lady'. We were blessed to have her in our lives! A memorial/funeral mass will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 10:30AM, at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Public Library Fund of Beaufort County, checks payable to: PLFBC, 311 Scott St Beaufort, SC 29902 in memory of Paulette Garcia.



