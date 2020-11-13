Pauline Lesesne

January 15, 1935 - November 8, 2020

Sheldon, South Carolina - Pauline Pringle Lesesne 86, of Sheldon, widow of Deacon James "Jim" Lesesne, died Sunday, at her residence.

Public Viewing: 5-7PpM Friday at Marshel's. Graveside Services: Noon Saturday at Huspah Baptist Church Cemetery, Gardens Corner.

She was a faithful member of Huspah Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Gayle Lesesne; brothers, David and Marion Pringle, Jr.

Surviving are her children: Andre (LaVern) Lesesne of Deltona, FL, Ronald Lesesne of Gardens Corner and Kent (Stephanie) Lesesne of Columbia; 4 grandchildren; sister, Forestine Pringle of Philadelphia, PA; uncle Solomon (Mary) Johnson of Prescott, SC.





