Pauline Lesesne
1935 - 2020
January 15, 1935 - November 8, 2020
Sheldon, South Carolina - Pauline Pringle Lesesne 86, of Sheldon, widow of Deacon James "Jim" Lesesne, died Sunday, at her residence.
Public Viewing: 5-7PpM Friday at Marshel's. Graveside Services: Noon Saturday at Huspah Baptist Church Cemetery, Gardens Corner.
She was a faithful member of Huspah Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Gayle Lesesne; brothers, David and Marion Pringle, Jr.
Surviving are her children: Andre (LaVern) Lesesne of Deltona, FL, Ronald Lesesne of Gardens Corner and Kent (Stephanie) Lesesne of Columbia; 4 grandchildren; sister, Forestine Pringle of Philadelphia, PA; uncle Solomon (Mary) Johnson of Prescott, SC.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
NOV
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Huspah Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
