Pauline V. Lanier Pauline V. Lanier, 74, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4pm to 5:30pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:30pm in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Pauline was born on October 27, 1944 on Parris Island, SC. She is the daughter of the late Arthur Paul Verhaege and Virgina Warren Verhaeghe. Pauline was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many events with her friends. Some of her favorite times were spent on the Combahee River, Ashepoo and growing up in Walterboro with her family. She will be remembered most by her enduring strength, love of her family as well as friends but especially her wisdom. She fought a great battle of 16 years living with COPD. Surviving are three daughters, Sabra L. Fermin (Ralph); Carole Lanier and Dixie Lanier all of Beaufort SC; one brother, Paul Verhaeghe (Adrienne) of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Morgan Iovine (Rob) of Bluffton, Savanna Warren and Zachary Warren Johnson. Pauline's caregivers; Stacey Singleton, Angie Gaskins and Joanne Simons were a blessing to her daily routine over the years. In Memory of Pauline, the family suggests that donations be made to Community Long Term Care, P.O. Box 2065, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

