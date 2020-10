Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Penelope's life story with friends and family

Share Penelope's life story with friends and family

Penelope Miller

October 7, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Penelope Miller, 36, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, October 07, 2020.

A memorial service for Penelope will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel.

Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store