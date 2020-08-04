Peter Bromiley Okatie, SC - Peter Bromiley, 92, passed away peacefully in Coastal Carolina Hospital on July 19, 2020, He was born in Wanganui, New Zealand in 1928, the son of Norman and Muta Bromiley. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Lupton and his brother Murray Bromiley. He was the oldest of the 3 siblings. Peter was a self made man, but did train for a time at Wanganui Technical College in NZ where he studied Marine Engineering. Surviving in addition to his wife of 35 years, Gail (Podeszwa) Bromiley, are his 2 daughters, Vicki Baldocci (Marcello Baldocci), Debra Bromiley (Ed Hunt), 2 sons, Clifford Bromiley (Beth Powell), Dean Bromiley (Alka Bromiley), 5 Bromiley grand children, Matthew, Maddie, Will, Georgie, and Alice and 3 Bromiley great grand children, Sofia, Penelope, Maxine. Peter lived his life like an adventure out of the Indiana Jones series. Having been born and raised in New Zealand, I guess it comes with the territory. If ever there was a person who lived larger than life it was Peter. He started his life as a fisherman in the pristine waters of New Zealand. Earned his NZ pilot's license in a biplane as a teen, his scuba certificate in his seventies while in the Bahamas, RVing to Alaska while in his eighties. In his later life his home workshop was his sanctuary, he was probably on a first name basis with most of the hardware vendors in Beaufort County. His world wide entrepreneurial pursuits, included but was not limited to areas in Africa, Middle East, Europe, Central America and the U.S. where he organized and implemented a variety of construction projects, working together with Middle Eastern sheiks, African hierarchy, NZ prime ministers and the US government, where the challenges were never ending. Lest we not forget his mariner feats on the high seas in his beloved Alden Off Shore 50 sailing yacht as assistance vessel for the transpac yacht race from San Francisco to Hawaii, his off shore trips up the Pacific Coast to Alaska, oyster fishing with his nephews in the San Juan Islands, and crossing the Gulf Stream from SC to the Bahamas. As he stated multiple times in the weeks preceding his passing, "I've had a good run"......... That you did Peter Stewart Bromiley. Peter wished to be cremated and have his ashes scattered in New Zealand. We will have a celebration of his life in Okatie, SC once the Pandemic is under control. No flowers please.



